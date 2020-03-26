Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after buying an additional 1,927,102 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after buying an additional 1,587,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

