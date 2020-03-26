Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,347 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 256.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

PKG opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.