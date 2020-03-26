Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,349 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7253 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

