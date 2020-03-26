Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,851 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after buying an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 303,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 220,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 217,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.