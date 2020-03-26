Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 9,672 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 900.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.65.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

