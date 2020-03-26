Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,112,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $79.91 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

