Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $132,350,000 after buying an additional 142,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after buying an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.32.

Shares of XLNX opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

