Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 395.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.64. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $452.42 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

