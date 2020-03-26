Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,912 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

