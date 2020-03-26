Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.