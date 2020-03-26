Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.