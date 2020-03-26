Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after buying an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

