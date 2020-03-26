Carboncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Carboncoin has a market cap of $58,489.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00590065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007799 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

