Cardano Price Hits $0.0307 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $797.16 million and $81.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.02701082 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007722 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006293 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Indodax, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Exmo, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptomate, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Coinnest, Bithumb, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, ABCC, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

