Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Cardtronics worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of CATM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 35,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

