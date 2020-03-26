CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $818.14 million, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

