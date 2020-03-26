Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $118.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

CRI traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 468,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,967. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $112.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,052,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,482,000 after buying an additional 57,486 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

