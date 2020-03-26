Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of CWST traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,197. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.