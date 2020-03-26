Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.73% of Casey’s General Stores worth $101,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

