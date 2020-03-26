Caspian (CSP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1.01 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.04937581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

