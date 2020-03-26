Castle Price Tops $0.0048 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $82,163.19 and $15.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,242,797 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

