Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.53 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CMX remained flat at $GBX 52 ($0.68) during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. Catalyst Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

About Catalyst Media Group

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

