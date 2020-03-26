Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

