Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

CAT stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.