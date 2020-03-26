CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of CBIZ worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 27.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CBZ stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 18,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

