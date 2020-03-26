CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 1,226.4% in March

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 1,226.4% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 972,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.