Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0048

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,102.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

