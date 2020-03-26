CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0014

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $720,808.37 and approximately $222.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.04856798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003466 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

