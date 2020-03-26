Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Celanese from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $121,772,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

