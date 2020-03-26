Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,969. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,599,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,779,000 after purchasing an additional 520,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.