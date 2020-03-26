CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

CYAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $44.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,718. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $80.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYAD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

