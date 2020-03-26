CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CELYAD SA/ADR from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.36. CELYAD SA/ADR has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

