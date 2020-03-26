Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the February 27th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 180,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,457. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.45% of Cemtrex worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.