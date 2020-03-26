Centenus Global Management LP Acquires New Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,504,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 18,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,985. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

