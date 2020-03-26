Centenus Global Management LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.