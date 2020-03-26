Centenus Global Management LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period.

NOG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,238. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,947,863 shares of company stock worth $16,217,332.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

