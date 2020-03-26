Centenus Global Management LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 828.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,172. The company has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JACK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.