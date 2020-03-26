Centenus Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned about 0.17% of Enerplus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Enerplus by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 298,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 3,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $335.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0069 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

