Centenus Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 111,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,075,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $958.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

