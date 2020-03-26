Centenus Global Management LP Sells 160,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Centenus Global Management LP lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Centenus Global Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of PBF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 727,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,639,988 shares of company stock worth $52,704,832 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

