CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 3,318,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,718,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.