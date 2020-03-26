Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Federal stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.55% of Central Federal as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.