Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 385.7% in March

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the February 27th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CET traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,873. Central Securities has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $34.10.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 5,325 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $171,944.25. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,216.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Colander bought 8,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,506 shares of company stock valued at $753,092.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.