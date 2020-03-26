Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0565 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $114,758.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

