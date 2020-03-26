CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to “Buy”

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CHH opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

About CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

