CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.09 on Thursday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

