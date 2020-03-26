Ceridian HCM (CDAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/23/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

3/17/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $73.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 35,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after acquiring an additional 223,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

