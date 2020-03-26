Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Cerner by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 541,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of CERN traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 3,485,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

