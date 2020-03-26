CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.60 ($119.30).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock opened at €88.40 ($102.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a 52-week high of €111.80 ($130.00).

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

