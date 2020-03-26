Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $229.88 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $808.57 million and approximately $229.88 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00103590 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

